Takahisa Taura leaves PlatinumGames to found his own studio

It's not been a good time for Japanese studio PlatinumGames. Since the departure of one of its key creatives, in the form of Hideki Kamiya, many more have jumped ship and it looks like the studio may have serious problems getting back on its feet. Now Takahisa Taura, director of Astral Chain and designer of NieR: Automata in collaboration with Square Enix, is leaving.

As reported by Stealth40k on their X account, it seems that the director has already founded a new studio called Eel Game Studio with a change of location from PlatinumGames. Everything seems to point to Taura's departure being motivated by the same reason as Kamiya's, differences between the management and the creatives.

It remains to be seen if they can recreate the successes they once achieved with PlatinumGames.