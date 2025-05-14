English
Tajikistan removes criminal liability for liking extremist posts

New legislation removes criminal charges for liking extremist content online.

The latest news on Tajikistan. We now know that the Asian country has decriminalized the act of liking social media posts that authorities consider extremist, including those promoting terrorism or serious crimes.

The move follows years of prosecutions, with over 1,500 individuals jailed for engaging with opposition-related content online. This shift comes as the country grapples with security concerns, including militant attacks linked to groups like ISIS.

Danghara, Tajikistan August 25 2018: Baptismal site on the edge of the Pamir Highway for cyclists killed in a terrorist attack on 1 August 2018 // Shutterstock

