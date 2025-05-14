Tajikistan removes criminal liability for liking extremist posts

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Čeština
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Follow us
The latest news on Tajikistan. We now know that the Asian country has decriminalized the act of liking social media posts that authorities consider extremist, including those promoting terrorism or serious crimes.
The move follows years of prosecutions, with over 1,500 individuals jailed for engaging with opposition-related content online. This shift comes as the country grapples with security concerns, including militant attacks linked to groups like ISIS.