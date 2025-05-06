Taiwan's Foreign Minister heads to Texas to strengthen trade ties with United States

Dansk
The latest news on the United States and Taiwan. We now know that Taiwanese Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung will travel to Texas this week to attend an artificial intelligence summit and promote new trade and investment opportunities.
The visit is part of Taiwan's broader strategy to ease tariff tensions and reinforce economic cooperation with the United States. Lin will be joined by a delegation of industry leaders to explore partnerships in technology and manufacturing.