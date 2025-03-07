Taiwan warns of risk abroad amid China's independence crackdown

HQ

Taiwan's government is now seriously considering issuing a warning for its citizens traveling to countries with close ties to China, as Beijing expands its crackdown on those advocating for Taiwan's independence, according to sources (via Reuters).

Last year, China rolled out a series of controversial guidelines targeting diehard independence supporters, which could even involve the death penalty, despite its lack of legal jurisdiction over Taiwan.

Taiwan has become increasingly alarmed after receiving intelligence suggesting that China has instructed its state security units to implement these policies abroad, particularly in nations that maintain strong diplomatic relations with Beijing.

The directive aims to pressure Taiwanese nationals living or visiting in these regions, with reports suggesting the potential for questioning or intimidation by local authorities, sometimes with Chinese involvement.

Taiwan is closely monitoring the situation and weighing whether to raise its travel warnings for certain countries in Southeast Asia, as tensions with China continue to escalate. For now, it remains to be seen how these developments will unfold.