English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

Taiwan to conduct large-scale exercise to simulate Chinese invasion

Next week's drills will prepare both military and civilians for the worst-case scenario.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The latest news on China and Taiwan. Taiwan is set to launch military and civil defence exercises next week, simulating a full-scale blockade and invasion from China, as their president warned on Tuesday the island is already facing China's "war without gun smoke".

"However, there is no need to worry because Taiwan is the result of the Taiwanese people's courage, conviction, and action in fighting their way through challenges, and the unity and resilience of the Taiwanese people has been demonstrated," he added.

The ten-day operation, the most extensive of its kind so far, reflects growing concerns over sustained pressure from Beijing. President Lai Ching-te has warned that the island is already facing a new form of warfare, marked by disinformation and cyber intrusion.

Taiwan to conduct large-scale exercise to simulate Chinese invasion
Soldiers disembark fromCM32 Armored Vehicle during a exercise in Taiwan on July 19, 2023 // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsChinaTaiwan


Loading next content