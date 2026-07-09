Taiwan takes a foreign diplomatic delegation on a Coast Guard patrol off the coast of China

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In recent months, tensions between China and Taiwan over the latter's sovereignty appear to have escalated significantly, particularly against a global backdrop of cooling diplomatic relations between the Asian, American, and European blocs. With attention diverted towards the conflicts in Russia and Ukraine, as well as between Iran and the United States, China is stepping up pressure and deploying increasing numbers of personnel and military equipment to the coast off Taiwan, forcing the island to rearm and seek military assistance from its allies.

A diplomatic delegation accompanied the Taiwan Coast Guard on Thursday whilst the vessel was patrolling the waters around the Kinmen Islands. These waters are often a source of dispute between the two nations, and encounters between their navies have so far been limited to mere verbal threats over the radio.

Tom Tugendhat, a former British security minister and staunch critic of China, told Reuters on board the vessel that his presence there was an important show of support for Taiwan. "I am in Taiwan. I am in Taiwanese waters. This has nothing to do with Beijing. It is simply a matter of defending the rules-based international system to which the Chinese government in Beijing claims to have adhered," he said.

When asked about the trip, China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that Beijing firmly opposes lawmakers from countries that maintain diplomatic relations with China carrying out "clandestine visits" to Taiwan.

Although no Chinese Coast Guard vessels were sighted during the visit, the Taiwan Coast Guard reported that Chinese ships had carried out one of their regular incursions into Kinmen's waters the previous day.