Taiwan strengthens civil defence with large-scale disaster drills

Taiwan bolsters preparedness against natural and military threats.

The latest news on Taiwan. The country has conducted its first civil defence drill under President Lai Ching-te's newly established resilience committee, simulating responses to large-scale disasters such as tsunamis and attacks on critical infrastructure.

The exercise, held in Tainan, involved 1,500 participants and was attended by senior Western diplomats. While Taiwan regularly faces earthquakes and typhoons, the drills underscore growing concerns over potential Chinese aggression.

The event showcased coordinated efforts between emergency responders and civil authorities, reinforcing Taiwan's strategy of societal defence. For now, it remains to be seen how these efforts will influence Taiwan's security landscape.

Taipei, Taiwan- December 6th 2024- Children practicing earthquake drill by taking cover under a table during an emergency preparedness education session // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsTaiwanChina


