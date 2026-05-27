Taiwan overtakes India to become the world's fifth-largest stock market

HQ

Although Taiwan has a population of just under 24 million, the country is incredibly influential, perhaps above all for its high-tech manufacturing industry. Compared to India's 1.5 billion inhabitants, it is hardly even comparable in size, but just how successful Taiwan is becomes very clear when viewed through other lenses.

Bloomberg now reports that the stock market in this small country has actually managed to surpass the Indian market in value, making Taiwan home to the world's fifth-highest-valued stock market. Not bad for a country of just under 24 million people that is constantly under pressure from China. Here is the current top 5:



Taiwan

Hong Kong

Japan

China

United States

