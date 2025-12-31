Taiwan on high alert as Chinese ships pull back after massive drills: Largest war games to date

HQ

Taiwan maintained heightened military readiness on Wednesday following China's large-scale "Justice Mission 2025" drills around the island, officials said. Emergency maritime and coast guard response centres remained active as authorities monitored Chinese naval and air activity.

The exercises, which involved dozens of rockets, more than 90 ships, and 77 military aircraft, were Beijing's largest such war games by coverage area to date. Taiwanese officials reported that Chinese ships have begun pulling back, though rapid-response drills and combat readiness measures continue on the island.

Taipei condemned the maneuvers as a "blatant provocation" and a threat to regional security. The drills followed the United States announcement of a record $11.1 billion arms package for Taiwan and coincided with a meeting in Beijing of ambassadors from Quad nations, emphasizing international attention on the region.

China defended the exercises as a "necessary measure" to safeguard sovereignty and issue a "stern warning" against Taiwan independence efforts and foreign interference. While the drills demonstrate Beijing's military reach, an actual invasion would carry high political and economic costs.