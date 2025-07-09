Taiwan launches largest ever military drills amid rising tensions with China

HQ

The latest news on Taiwan and China . Taiwan has begun on Wednesday its most extensive military exercises to date, with simulations targeting key infrastructure and command systems in preparation for a potential invasion, senior defence officials said.

"We are learning from the situation in Ukraine in recent years and realistically thinking about what Taiwan might face... in real combat. Commanders have to think what issues their troops might face and they need to pass them down to their subordinates."

The drills, which involve new missile systems and an unprecedented number of reservists, aim to decentralize military leadership and bolster civil defence coordination. While Beijing dismissed them as posturing, Taipei maintains that they reflect growing regional threats.