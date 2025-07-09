English
Taiwan launches largest ever military drills amid rising tensions with China

Simulated strikes on command systems mark the start of a 10-day military readiness test.

The latest news on Taiwan and China. Taiwan has begun on Wednesday its most extensive military exercises to date, with simulations targeting key infrastructure and command systems in preparation for a potential invasion, senior defence officials said.

"We are learning from the situation in Ukraine in recent years and realistically thinking about what Taiwan might face... in real combat. Commanders have to think what issues their troops might face and they need to pass them down to their subordinates."

The drills, which involve new missile systems and an unprecedented number of reservists, aim to decentralize military leadership and bolster civil defence coordination. While Beijing dismissed them as posturing, Taipei maintains that they reflect growing regional threats.

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - JUNE 29: The 2011 Jinhua exercise at the Port of Taipei on June 29,2011 in Bali,Taipei,Taiwan. A large anti-terrorism and disaster-response drill was staged at Taipei's port // Shutterstock

