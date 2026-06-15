Taiwan is attempting to undermine the Chinese regime by setting up a "secure" website for its citizens to pass on intelligence

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The Taiwanese government has been preparing for months for a possible sea and land invasion by China, a nation that considers the island to be part of mainland China and whose democratically elected government is "separatist". And although drones, missiles and military manoeuvres have intensified, the "digital war" has been brewing for a long time.

China and Taiwan has been spying on each other for a long time, but now it seems that Taiwan wants to take the initiative and, according to Reuters, has launched a website encouraging disaffected Chinese citizens to provide intelligence of relevance to support Taiwanese forces. The website is, of course, blocked from general search engines in China, but Chinese citizens are accustomed to using VPNs to access the internet without government restrictions and to use Western websites and search engines.

Taiwan is thus following the example of other countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom and Israel in seeking to "diversify its intelligence sources". China, for its part, launched an email address in 2024 where Taiwanese citizens can report crimes committed by "Taipei separatists."