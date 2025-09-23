Taiwan hit by deadly floods after world's biggest typhoon of the year triggers dam break

HQ

We just got news that Taiwan is facing a severe crisis after a mountain lake overflowed in the eastern county of Hualien, sweeping through Guangfu township during the passage of Typhoon Ragasa. Local authorities confirmed that some residents have died and many more remain unaccounted for, as emergency teams rush from across the island to aid rescue operations. The disaster was triggered by days of relentless rainfall that loosened the mountainsides and created a natural dam, which collapsed under the pressure of floodwaters. Communities in the affected region, known for its sparse population and rugged terrain, are now struggling with devastation as the storm moves toward southern China. What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so through the following link. Go!