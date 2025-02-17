English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

Taiwan eyes multi-billion dollar arms deal with United States amid rising tensions

Taiwan is reportedly in talks to purchase advanced weaponry from the United States.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Taiwan is reportedly in discussions to acquire advanced weaponry worth between $7 billion and $10 billion from the United States, aiming to bolster its defense capabilities against growing pressure from China, according to three sources (via Reuters).

According to one of the sources, the proposed package is expected to include coastal defense cruise missiles and HIMARS rocket systems, underscoring Taiwan's commitment to military preparedness.

The move comes as United States President Donald Trump returns to office, with his administration signaling continued diplomatic and military support for the island despite recent tensions over semiconductor trade.

Meanwhile, China continues to assert its territorial claims over Taiwan, fueling regional uncertainty. For now, it remains to be seen how the deal will unfold and how Beijing will respond.

Taiwan eyes multi-billion dollar arms deal with United States amid rising tensions
Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsUnited StatesChinaTaiwan


Loading next content