Taiwan eyes multi-billion dollar arms deal with United States amid rising tensions

Taiwan is reportedly in discussions to acquire advanced weaponry worth between $7 billion and $10 billion from the United States, aiming to bolster its defense capabilities against growing pressure from China, according to three sources (via Reuters).

According to one of the sources, the proposed package is expected to include coastal defense cruise missiles and HIMARS rocket systems, underscoring Taiwan's commitment to military preparedness.

The move comes as United States President Donald Trump returns to office, with his administration signaling continued diplomatic and military support for the island despite recent tensions over semiconductor trade.

Meanwhile, China continues to assert its territorial claims over Taiwan, fueling regional uncertainty. For now, it remains to be seen how the deal will unfold and how Beijing will respond.