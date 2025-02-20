Taiwan eyes more United States purchases amid strong support

HQ

Taiwan continues to enjoy robust backing from the United States, with the nation's security officials affirming that support from President Donald Trump's administration remains unwavering.

In a recent conversation at the Halifax International Security Forum in Taipei, Joseph Wu, head of Taiwan's National Security Council, highlighted the nation's strong position, especially in defense, as Taiwan explores more opportunities to balance its trade with the United States.

While Trump has voiced concerns over Taiwan's semiconductor dominance, calling for the industry to return to U.S. soil, Wu stressed that Taiwan has always operated transparently in international trade. As the island looks to expand its purchases from the U.S., liquefied natural gas, particularly from Alaska, is on the table.

Although Taiwanese demand for LNG has mostly been met by Qatar and Australia, U.S. supplies, especially those from Texas and Louisiana, are being considered—provided they can navigate the logistical challenges posed by the Panama Canal. For now, it remains to be seen how this relationship between the United States and Taiwan will evolve.