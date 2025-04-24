Taiwan eyes $10 billion aid boost to counter US tariffs

HQ

The latest news on Taiwan and United States . In a bid to shield its economy from the heavy toll of US tariffs, Taiwan has proposed a significant new financial package, adding $10 billion to its previous aid offer.

The move comes after a tense trade standoff, with US tariffs initially set at 32%. Premier Cho Jung-tai outlined plans for an expanded budget, aiming to support local businesses, stabilize the job market, and subsidize electricity costs.

Although the package has yet to be approved by Taiwan's parliament, the government remains committed to easing the economic strain, including ongoing talks with the US to adjust trade imbalances. For now, it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold.