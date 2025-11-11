Taiwan evacuates thousands as Typhoon Fung-wong approaches

HQ

We just got the news that Taiwan has evacuated more than 3,000 people as Typhoon Fung-wong approaches, bringing warnings for heavy rainfall along the mountainous eastern coast. The storm, weakened after hitting the Philippines, is expected to make landfall on the southwestern coast near Kaohsiung on Wednesday, prompting flight cancellations and school closures. Authorities are urging residents to stay clear of dangerous areas and monitor local updates.

Taipei Mayor Chen Chi-mai: "Fung-wong may have been downgraded to a weak typhoon, but we still cannot lower our guard."