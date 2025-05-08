Taiwan draws parallels with Europe on WWII anniversary

HQ

The latest news on Taiwan . On Thursday, Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te marked the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two in Europe by urging democracies to resist authoritarian expansion.

Speaking to foreign diplomats in Taipei, he underlined that Taiwan and Europe face similar threats, including election interference and undersea sabotage, and stressed that appeasing aggressors only emboldens them.

Without naming China or Russia directly, he urged democracies to stand united. His speech comes amid increasing military pressure from Beijing and growing concerns over hybrid threats like disinformation and election interference.