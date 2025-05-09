English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

Taiwan criticizes China and Russia over WWII history distortion

Taiwan refutes claims on Chinese communist party's WWII contribution.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The latest news on Taiwan. The country has sharply criticized China and Russia for distorting the history of World War II, emphasizing that the Chinese Communist Party did not make a significant contribution to the fight against Japan.

According to a statement by Taiwan's government on Friday, it was the Republic of China, which was part of the Allied forces, that played a crucial role in defeating Japan, while the Communist forces focused on consolidating their own power.

This statement comes amid recent comments by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, who suggested the war was won under China's communist leadership, disregarding the contributions of the Republic of China and its role in the victory.

Taiwan criticizes China and Russia over WWII history distortion
Xi Xinping and Vladimir Putin // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsTaiwanRussiaChina


Loading next content