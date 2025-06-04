Taiwan and United States commemorate Tiananmen anniversary, urge historical accountability

HQ

The latest news on China . On the anniversary of the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown, Taiwan and the United States reaffirmed on Wednesday their commitment to human rights, honoring the memory of those who protested for democratic freedoms.

While Chinese authorities continue to suppress public discussion and tighten security around key sites, international voices, including Australia and the families of victims, are demanding a public reckoning. China dismissed these foreign remarks as interference.