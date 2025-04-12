Taito is releasing HD remasters of Ninja Hayate and Time Gal

HQ

How many of you remember the old classic LaserDisc games that were in arcades during the '80s and '90s? If not, you might have unknowingly played them on the Mega CD, where several were ported—albeit in heavily downgraded quality. Either way, Taito has now decided to preserve and HD remaster two of the most iconic LD titles, which until now had only been available in Japan: Ninja Hayate and Time Gal.

Ninja Hayate follows the ninja Hayate on a mission to rescue a kidnapped princess from a deadly trap filled with lethal obstacles, while in Time Gal, Reika takes us on a time-traveling adventure in pursuit of the villain Luda. Both games are now available on Steam for €20 each, with a 20% discount running until April 24. So don't miss out!

Which of the old LD games do you remember best?