Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon improves Act 3, adds minibosses and customisable player home in new update

Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon wowed a lot of RPG fans when it jumped out of Early Access last year. The Scrollslike RPG might not have had the same level of praise as Kingdom Come: Deliverance II or Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, but it scratched an itch a lot of people have had as the years pass without any hint of a new Elder Scrolls game.

Since its launch in May 2025, we've already seen a bunch of updates come to Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon, alongside its first major expansion. Now, developer Questline outlines what's been made available in the major 1.2 update to the game.

Alongside a bunch of balance changes you can pore over in the Steam post here, we also get a fresh hit of more content. A new cave has been added in Act 3, two new minibosses will put our combat skills to the test in the Cairnguard and Sleepwalker, and there's an overall improved level design to the areas, as well. Moreover, if you're looking to settle down after a long day of adventuring, a new player home has been added, allowing you to customise Alisa's Seacoast Manor to your liking.