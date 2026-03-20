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Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon

Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon drops 21 new weapons in second free DLC

Crooked Scythe, Flesh Tearer, Midnight Wolf Spear, these all sound like my high school nicknames.

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Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon (or The Elder Scrolls wannabe, as some of you may know it) just dropped its second round of free DLC. Officially launching only in May last year, we've already seen a big premium expansion, big content patches, and free additional DLC land for the game. The first free DLC brought five new item sets into the game, and now we're looking to bolster our arsenal with the second content drop.

As shown in the trailer below, 21 new weapons have been added to Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon. These new weapons appear during Wyrdnight and can be purchased from blacksmiths if you don't want to go searching for your new cutting tool. These weapons are designed to be strong, and help you create new and interesting builds in the game.

At the end of the trailer, we also get a tease for the third drop of free content, which shows a sinister-looking figure hovering in a magical orb. If we had to guess what that content would be when it lands, it's probably going to be some kind of additional boss encounter or encounters, letting us test our mettle with these new weapons.

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