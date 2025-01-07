Tails of Iron 2: Whiskers of Winter shows off the power of the gods in new trailer

HQ

Tails of Iron 2: Whiskers of Winter sees a new protagonist in Arlo, a new threat to all of Ratdom, new lands to explore, and to cap it all off, in the new magic and monsters trailer, we got a look at the additional powers you'll be able to use in the game.

As the narrator (who sounds very much like Doug Cockle) tells us in the trailer, due to the dire situation the rats find themselves in this time around, even the gods have stepped in to help out, and they'll give Arlo the powers of the Elementa.

From shooting lightning bolts to suffocating your enemies with poison, the elemental powers will certainly bolster your combat abilities, and help you take down the enemies you'll face in Tails of Iron 2: Whiskers of Winter.

Check out the trailer below for a full look at these awesome powers, and keep an eye out for Tails of Iron 2: Whiskers of Winter coming to Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and PC on the 28th of January.