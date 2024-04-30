Tails of Iron 2: Whiskers of Winter shows off some gnarly gameplay

HQ

Tails of Iron 2: Whiskers of Winter just gave us a first look at its gameplay, and just as we'd expect, there's plenty of visceral combat with gory finishes.

We also get a good chunk of the game's story in this trailer. Following on from the first game, it appears Arlo starts off this time with the Wardens of the North - fearless warriors who fought off the shadowy bat villains long ago, but then the bats returned and wiped them out.

Our mission this time is to kill a lot of bats, then, but to do so we'll have to unite the clans, rebuild Winter's Egde which appears to be our hub area, and forge epic weapons. Check out the trailer below and let us know what you think.