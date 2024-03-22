Tails of Iron 2: Whiskers of Winter announced

Tails of Iron 2: Whiskers of Winter has been officially announced alongside a two-minute trailer for the upcoming game. A sequel to 2021's Tails of Iron, which puts you in the role of Arlo, an anthropomorphic rat who has to protect his kingdom from invaders.

Whiskers of Winter follows on from the story of the first game, as Arlo tracks down the Dark Wings for revenge. The game features sidescrolling action/adventure mechanics, and this time around we're getting some hardcore combat, improved base building, and the ability to imbue our attacks with elemental damage.

There's no release date or window yet for Tails of Iron 2: Whiskers of Winter, but the game is available to wishlist now. Check out the trailer below: