Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival coming for PS5 and Xbox Series S/X

Two years ago, Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival was released for Switch, the latest instalment in Bandai Namco's acclaimed and beloved drumming series, which is based on classic Japanese taiko drums - with which you'll play modern music.

Now Bandai Namco announces that the game is also coming to PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X, and not only that, we're getting official drums developed by Hori (check out the Instagram post below). This version is a bit different from the Switch original, as it supports 120 frames per second and "collaborative songs and mini characters exclusive to the new versions", as well as additional DLC (including anime music) planned.

In total, the base game contains 76 songs but there is also an edition called Setlist Edition with some extra music. If you get the Taiko Music Pass, you also get access to over 700 songs made for hitting the skins. A demo is out now (it's not the same without drums, though, so we highly recommend these), and booking the game will reward you with five extra songs:



Symponic Valkyrie



Eat'em Up! (from R4 Ridge Racer Type 4)



Going to Lunatea (from Klonoa 2: Lunatea's Veil)



Boku no→Chikyu (Mr. Driller Drill Land)



The arrow was shot (from Tales of the Abyss)



On November 7, it's launch time for the new formats. Why not spend the holiday season drumming wildly with your family in Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival?