Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum 'n' Fun is being delisted on 30th November

HQ

Nintendo fans only have very limited time to pick up a copy of Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum 'n' Fun. The rhythm game is being delisted on the Switch e-shop and pulled from sale in retailers on 30th November. Bandai Namco released a statement on this, which you can read below, but didn't give a specific reason behind the game being delisted.

"Thank you for your continuous support for Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum 'n' Fun," reads the statement. "Sales for Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum 'n' Fun for Nintendo Switch will be discontinued on November 30, 2023 (Thursday). We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to all our customers who have purchased or played the game, and we kindly ask for your understanding in this matter. Please also consider continuing the drumming fun with Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival for Nintendo Switch."

As Bandai Namco mentioned above, whilst this is sad news, the game's sequel Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival is still available for purchase.