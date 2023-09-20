Taika Waititi's Star Wars project reportedly cancelled

HQ

Taika Waititi's long-rumoured Star Wars project is reportedly dead, despite Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy's repeated claims that Waititi's film will become a reality one day in the future.

According to Hollywood insider Daniel Richtman, the film is now said to be deader than disco. Which of course is only a rumour so far, but considering how many of Lucasfilm's Star Wars projects have run into trouble, it wouldn't be too surprising if this rumour is actually true.

Waititi has previously talked about how he would like to do something new and fresh with Star Wars. New characters and locations, things that fans haven't seen before and has described it as trying to throw "everything against the wall" to see what works. In a previous conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, the director also mentioned the problems of writing Star Wars and said:

"I've got a really good idea for it. It's just as with all films, it's this middle part. You're like, 'What's going to happen?' And then you look at all of those films that are so great, you're like, 'Well, I guess they can't meet some smuggler with an alien sidekick.'"

Are you hoping to see a Star Wars film from Taika Waititi?