Taika Waititi's Star Wars movie won't start filming before 2023

Taika Waititi has revealed that the Star Wars movie that he is directing won't actually start filming until at least 2023. When speaking with The Wrap, Waititi had this to say.

"Not this year. I'm going to be in New Zealand from August until the end of the year with 'Our Flag Means Death' and 'Time Bandits' and during that time I will still be writing. I'm still trying to figure out what the story is."

This makes it seem less likely that the movie will be opening in cinemas late 2023, as was suggested by Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy recently. Granted, Kennedy did say that nothing was locked in in regard to this, but this does beg the question whether 2023 will be yet another year where we don't see Star Wars on the big screen now.