Taika Waititi's Star Wars movie is based on brand new characters

HQ

George Lucas' beloved galaxy far, far away often seems to be a really small place where a few characters either meet up or have some kind of relation, and almost everything that happens is directly connected to other known events.

This is exactly what we shouldn't expect from Taika Waititi's upcoming Star Wars movie though. Speaking to Total Film, he explains that we can look forward to new people and stories that stand alone:

"Look, I think for the 'Star Wars' universe to expand, it has to expand. I don't think that I'm any use in the 'Star Wars' universe making a film where everyone's like, 'Oh great, well that's the blueprints to the Millennium Falcon, ah that's Chewbacca's grandmother.' That all stands alone, that's great, though I would like to take something new and create some new characters and just expand the world, otherwise it feels like it's a very small story."

Does this sound like the way forward, or would you rather have some kind of connection to the Star Wars we know and love?