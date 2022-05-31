Taika Waititi's Star Wars movie could be coming sooner than expected

HQ

We've been wondering about what's next for Star Wars on the big screen for a little while now, and while a recent interview with LucasFilm president Kathleen Kennedy highlighted a few things to look forward to, there was not really a roadmap or a plan to focus on.

However, a new interview with Kennedy (this time with Total Film) has revealed that we could be seeing Star Wars on the big screen next year, with this very movie being the one helmed by Taika Waititi. When asked about the movie, here is what Kennedy said.

"Yeah. Well, not 2023, but late 2023," before elaborating, "We haven't locked anything in."

Disney and LucasFilm has been particularly quiet about Star Wars in cinemas as of late, so as for what this movie will be about remains a mystery.