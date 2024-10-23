Taika Waititi's new series shows off its first trailer

Interior Chinatown is the new series coming from Taika Waititi. While the director's name might not stretch as far as it did after the release of Thor: Ragnarok, it's still interesting to see what he's up to next, and this series - which is based on a novel of the same name from writer Charles Yu - looks like it has potential.

Starring Jimmy O. Yang as a fed-up waiter at a Chinese restaurant, the series sees Yang's character team up with a detective, played by Chloe Bennet, to solve a series of disappearances taking place in Chinatown.

Mystery, action, and comedy is afoot, as Yang also tries to track down just what happened to his brother than went missing twelve years before the events of the show. Check out the trailer below, and the full series premieres on the 19th of November.