Taika Waititi pokes fun at himself in the Next Goal Wins trailer

Taika Waititi really is a commodity in Hollywood these days. The actor/director is absolutely everywhere, be it the indie space or in mega blockbusters like the world of Marvel and in the future, Star Wars.

But this year he is once again leaving behind the world of blockbusters for a more down to earth film, which revolves around a football coach who has been tasked with leading a famously terrible Samoan football team, a team who has yet to even score a single goal.

While the film seems incredibly wholesome and fun, it also has plenty of that Waititi charm by the looks of things, as the filmmaker even pokes fun at himself in the trailer and reminds the viewer that he missed out on both Academy Awards and Kid's Choice Awards for Jojo Rabbit and Thor: Ragnarok.

But you can see these jokes for yourself in the trailer for Waititi's Next Goal Wins below, with the film set to open on September 22, 2023.