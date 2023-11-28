Taika Waititi on Thor films: "I had no interest in doing one of those films"

Taika Waititi has spoken up about his time working in the Marvel Cinematic Universe on the Thor films. The director of both Thor: Ragnarok and Thor: Love and Thunder, has revealed in an interview with IndieWire that he never had any interest in working in the MCU and that he only did the job because he was poor at the time.

"You know what? I had no interest in doing one of those films. It wasn't on my plan for my career as an auteur. But I was poor and I'd just had a second child, and I thought, 'You know what, this would be a great opportunity to feed these children.'"

Waititi then decided to go even further to bury the MCU and Thor even further, by adding, "And 'Thor,' let's face it — it was probably the least popular franchise. I never read 'Thor' comics as a kid. That was the comic I'd pick up and be like 'Ugh.' And then I did some research on it, and I read one 'Thor' comic or 18 pages, or however long they are."

Despite these damning comments that don't really present Waititi or the MCU in a positive light, the director did cap off by saying, "But I love Marvel, I love working with them. I love Chris [Hemsworth]. We're in an open relationship and it's like, if they want to see other people I'm happy for that. I'd still get back into bed with them one day."

Would you like to see Waititi and Marvel working together again or do you think it's wise if the pair keep apart?