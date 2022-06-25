Taika Waititi: "It would be a crime against humanity" not include naked Thor in Love and Thunder

HQ

If you've seen the trailers of the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder you'll no doubt remember the iconic moment where Chris Hemsworth's Asgardian character gets stripped buck naked in front of an arena of what seems to be deities. That very moment is actually one of the reasons that the film got a PG-13 rating as it's the first Marvel movie to feature nudity of this degree.

But as for why this scene was included in the movie, director Taika Waititi recently spoke with Comicbook to dish out the details during a press event for the currently screening Lightyear.

"We all knew we wanted to do it from very early on. That was in the first draft of the script actually and Chris was on board as well. You know, I think you have a body like Chris, like, you know, even he understands. It would be just, it would be a waste to not show it off. It would be a crime against humanity. So, you know, it's, you have to provide for the masses."

Thor: Love and Thunder is set to open in cinemas on July 7 in the UK, and on July 8 in various other locations around the world. Check out the trailer for the movie below.