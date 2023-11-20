Taika Waititi: 'I'm just like the guy who wrote the Bible'

HQ

Taika Waititi, best known for his work on What We Do in The Shadows, Jojo Rabbit, and Thor: Ragnarok, hasn't been on the best winning streak lately. A lot of MCU fans turned on the director after Thor: Love and Thunder, and some criticism was thrown his way regarding his most recent release, Next Goal Wins.

The film follows the true story of the American Samoa team trying to qualify for the FIFA World Cup with a new coach. Waititi was criticised for changing some of the events that happened in real life to better fit his movie, but in an interview with Insider, he fought back against that criticism.

"I mean, in the Bible, they took real-life things that happened and then they added, you know, magic," he said. "I'm just like the guy who wrote the Bible, bro."

Of course, Waititi is just being sarcastic here, but it's clear he stands by his decisions to make the film he wanted over sticking entirely to what really happened. Whether you're a fan of Waititi or not, it seems he might not be sticking around much longer, as in the same interview he said the writing strike made him feel like he was retired.

"All of this, the pandemic and the strike, has just made me lazier. It's made me not want to work ever again. So if I give up it's the fault of the strike. I mean, I had time off for the first time in 20 years and I was like, "Oh, this is what retirement might feel like, I love this!"