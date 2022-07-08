Cookies

Taika Waititi forgot that Natalie Portman was in Star Wars

The Thor: Love and Thunder director wondered if Portman wanted to be in his next film, but there was one small problem.

Taika Waititi is all over the place right now after directing Thor: Love and Thunder, and after that the plan is still to make a Star Wars movie. However, it seems we can be pretty sure he'll deliver a very different interpretation of the galaxy far, far away than most as he doesn't seem to have a hugely insightful understanding of the universe.

In fact, in an interview with Rolling Stone, Waititi says that Natalie Portman, who plays Jane Foster in Thor: Love and Thunder, asked him what he was going to do after the Marvel movie. The director told her about the Star Wars project and asked her if she wanted to be in a Star Wars movie. In the interview, he just laughs at this and says that he had forgotten the films she was in, but that she reminded him of this by simply replying "I've been in Star Wars films".

