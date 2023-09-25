Taika Waititi defends himself against Thor: Love and Thunder criticism

HQ

Even when Taika Waititi was directing Thor: Ragnarok, it was clear that humour would play an even bigger role in Thor than ever before. At the time, most people were fine with it, but when Waititi returned to Thor: Love and Thunder, critics and moviegoers alike fell apart. It was simply an attempt to be too funny than it needed to be, according to many. Even Chris Hemsworth himself described the film as too ridiculous. However, Taika Waititi disagrees with the criticism.

"It's an ongoing battle because I want my films to be entertaining, and I want a lot of humor in them - to poke fun not only at the idea of the Space Viking, but also to poke fun at humans. How we bumble our way through life on this planet.

The comic run is very serious, and Jane's story is especially tense. And so to try to find humor around that stuff, as well as making it an emotional story, was always going to be difficult. And we struggled with that. We wrestled with it throughout the edit, right up until we finished the film.

We did funny scenes about cancer, we did way more tragic scenes about having cancer. Some audiences really loved the humor part of it.

Some audiences really wanted it to be just like the comics. But, you know, I always say, if you want it to be exactly like the comics read the comic. You've got to change things here and there to make it a film."

