Tahirys Dos Santos' agent says the Metz player has 30% of his body burnt after deadly Swiss bar fire

The deadly fire in Switzerland at the ski-bar in Crans-Montana on New Year's, with the death toll rising to 47 people, has shocked the world and it has been particularly felt at the French football club FC Mentz, as one of the injured was a trainee player of the team, Tahirys Dos Santos, 19.

The club confirmed on Thursday that the player was among the injured (over 100 people seriously burned) and was transferred to a specialized burns center in Stuttgart, Germany.

His agent, Christophe Hutteau, spoke to RMC Sport about his current condition. The club said that he had been "severely burned", and his agent explained that he has burns covering 30% of his body and is suffering terribly.

"The latest news I received was this morning (Friday) from Tahirys's parents, who drove all night to be by their son's side. I can't tell you he's doing well because he's in terrible pain. He has burns covering 30% of his body. The positive point is that his lungs, which were also affected, have improved considerably since yesterday morning."

Dos Santos, a defender, made his first appearance at the club on December 20, in a match at the French Cup. His agent describes him as "a very ambitious young man with an exceptional mentality" who was eager to return to training as soon as possible after the party, where he was with his girlfriend and friends. According to him, he wasn't in the basement, where the fire started, but on the first floor of the nightclub.

One of the casualties of the fire, the first victim to be identified, was a 16-year-old Italian golfer, Emanuele Galeppini, described as a rising talent in the sport.