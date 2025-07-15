TagTime - An adventurous MOBA tag game

Most people are familiar with a string of fairy tales and fables, but how do they end? Is Little Red Riding Hood eaten, or does a hunter come and save the day? Does the little mermaid marry the prince, or does she dissolve into sea foam? It depends largely on who is telling the story.

In the upcoming TagTime, the outcome is also up for debate. You play as either little adventurers - a fairy, pig, or garden gnome - or the evil villains - a witch or a wolf. Six heroes must try to smash one of three magic eggs, while two villains must catch the heroes and put them in a large pot in the middle of the map. Quite simply, it's a kind of MOBA tag game, but there are also crafting elements.

As an adventurer, you win by smashing one of the three eggs on the level. In this context, it can be worthwhile to build obstacles to keep the monsters at bay.

The asymmetrical multiplayer game comes from Niila Games, and it's clearly a project that means a lot to the Copenhagen-based developer. Although the game got an Early Access demo last year, the concept is much older, and the developers have been juggling between the project, mobile games, and contract work, explains Anton Forchhammer, founder of Nilla Games.

The idea for the game came from a classic Warcraft III map called Sheep Tag, he explains. "We played it a lot back then, Warcraft III maps and mods were huge. We thought it was super cool, and nothing like it had been made, so why not make a prototype? We've done some other projects since then, but we've kept this as our core project."

Although the combination of asymmetrical monster hunting in the style of Dead by Daylight and the MOBA genre may sound overwhelming, TagTime is a very accessible game. This is especially true if you end up playing as a villain.

The monsters win when all the little adventurers have been thrown into the pot. But just like in fairy tales, pride can quickly lead to downfall, as the imprisoned players can break free again.

The witch and the wolf must hunt the little creatures around the square map, and in addition to standard attacks, monsters also have access to a powerful super attack, which is on a timer. Since you are also both faster and stronger than the little adventurers, you have a good hand, despite being outnumbered.

The six fairy tale characters, on the other hand, must prioritise working together. Each of the three characters has a kind of panic button that can be used to escape (the fairy can teleport herself, for example, and the pig can build a diversion), but this ability rarely helps much. The same applies to small power-ups that give extra speed or faster resource extraction.

The latter is very important. To stop the villains, you can also build barriers out of straw, wood, or stone - and, just like in the fairy tale about the three little pigs, the latter is obviously the most effective. For example, you can build boats around the eggs or the aforementioned pot to keep the monsters at bay while you smash them. Or, during a desperate escape, you can build a bunch of small obstacles in no time.

Forchhammer says that it has taken time to strike the right balance between the two teams and their different abilities, and that there is still a slight difference. "As a new player, it's very easy to be a monster. But if you get good, the other team is often the best."

From the hour or so I've spent playing the game, it seems that the balance is gradually getting better. The individual rounds are fast and always balanced on a knife edge. This is not least because, as an adventurer, you only have to smash one of a total of three eggs, so the two villains have to be on their toes at all times.

Even if the monsters throw 3-4 of the little adventurers into the pot, the whole game can still turn around if the remaining players manage to smash the pot. And you never get bored, because even if your character is boiling in the witch's soup, you can continue playing as a kind of ghost who can still collect resources and build obstacles to help the living players.

TagTime's easy learning curve, fast format, and extremely charming graphics, which mix classic Warcraft III design with the slightly softer curves of modern mobile games, combine to create a game that appeals to both children and adults. Niila Games experienced this first-hand when they showcased the game at Copenhagen Gaming Week earlier this year, and a few young players practically hijacked their booth. "It's a fairly new kind of gameplay, so people had to figure it out first. But we had a few who practically took over our booth," says studio founder Forchhammer.

As mentioned, the game has struck a good balance between the two teams, but this can of course quickly tip as new content is added. And there is a lot in the pipeline, says Forchhammer. First and foremost, there will be more characters to choose from, but also new levels. The developer also wants to introduce a kind of progression, so that you gradually unlock more content.

For now, you can try the game for free on Steam or mobile devices.