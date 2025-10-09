Tag Heuer and New Balance combine for sporty smartwatch

HQ

We don't often think of traditional watchmakers as the kind to also make smartwatches, as typically the technology is the brainchild of tech giants around the world. But Tag Heuer does have smartwatch options, like the Connected Calibre series, which is being given a sport overhaul as part of a collaboration with New Balance.

This deal has led to the creation of the Tag Heuer Connected Calibre E5 40mm X New Balance Edition, which is regarded as a gadget that is "engineered for athletes who view every stride as progress. It is not just about racing the clock, but mastering it."

The watch is made from lightweight, black DLC-coated Grade 2 titanium and it has a soft strap, and runs on Tag Heuer's own OS that is being enhanced with six new training profiles from New Balance. This is explained as the following: "On the wrist, runners follow step-by-step guidance with outdoor-readable screens and gamified prompts, while post-run graphs transform data into clarity."

As this is a premium watchmaker smartwatch, it should be said that it is not really affordable, clocking in at £1,750 for a single unit. Granted, it's a special edition model, so these will likely be regarded as quite rare as the years roll on.

