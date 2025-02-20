Back in October 2021, I installed smart thermostats from Tado in our small house in Denmark. It was much needed at the time as the house, which we were renting at the time, was poorly put together and therefore intelligent heat maintenance was pretty crucial to our well-being. Since then, we've moved into something state-of-the-art, but the need remained the same, and while I haven't been able to pinpoint how much I've saved by having smart thermostats, it's been a convenience and a level of control that I never got tired of.

But even though I gave Tado a high score at the time, it was easy to see where Tado could improve, and I'm happy to say that virtually all of these improvements can be found in Tado's new X series.

First of all, many of the benefits are the same. You get a wide set of valves that fit virtually all kinds of thermostats and heaters, and there is broad support for a lot of heat pumps and other central heating systems in homes, although our district heating systems are unfortunately not among them. In addition, Tado is fully supported by Matter, Google Home, Apple HomeKit, Alexa Home, and Thread. Every conceivable standard is here. The actual installation on a heater takes a few moments, and we had absolutely no problems getting them to press the valve and thus regulate the temperature in real time.

That said, the setup itself still seems a bit archaic. Yes, the new Bridge X no longer needs to be plugged directly into your router with an Ethernet connector - just plug it into a socket somewhere in the house and from there it forms a wireless bridge between the internet and the individual Tado X products, but each thermostat still needs to have a QR code scanned to become internet ready, and possibly due to a sobering requirement for 2.4GHz connectivity, it took me several long attempts per thermostat to get the app to accept the total of three thermostats we set up. There should be a pairing button, you should be able to press it and the app should pick it up. We shouldn't accept that smart home stuff is less responsive than everything else that needs a WIFI connection.

That said, the new screens on the thermostats themselves are brilliant. You can rotate the user interface to suit the individual device and it's extremely easy to access basic settings, even without WIFI. In fact, you can easily invest in these and just switch them on offline and they will still give you more info and more granular control than a standard thermostat. And they no longer need AA batteries, but work with rechargeable batteries on USB-C - yes please!

The functionality via the app is pretty much the same, but that's a praise, not a criticism. There are notifications if you have a window open, cool geofencing features that turn the heat on or off depending on your geographical location, and there's much, much more too. The point is that it's all tied up in an extremely easy-to-understand interface, and you can easily get a beginner to turn up the heat on a given appliance. It's that easy.

If you don't already have Tado thermostats, Tado X is excellent and offers smart home features that most people will understand and appreciate. No, I'm not recommending you throw out all your V3 stuff, but this really is a gold standard for usability and functionality.

