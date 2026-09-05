Tadej Pogacar's injuries worse than expected, ruled out of the rest of the year

HQ

One week since Tadej Pogacar's fall in La Vuelta, that forced him to withdraw bruised and cut and with a broken collarbone, we know the severity of his injuries. While the Slovenian from Team UAE Emirates expected to return in time for the UCI World Championship later this month or, if not possible, for the Giro di Lombardia, the rehabilitation period after the surgery is more important, and he will not return until 2027.

The news has been announced by his team in a statement, in which they also confirm a contract extension until 2032. "From the beginning, this team has felt like home to me. We've grown together over the years and shared some incredible moments, so I'm very happy to extend my contract through 2032", Pogacar said in the statement.

"There is still a lot I want to achieve in this sport, and I believe this is the right place to do it. I'm very grateful for the trust the team has shown in me and excited for what we can continue to build together."

Sadly, his season has ended prematurily, because "right now, the most important thing is to recover properly and give my body the time it needs". This means saying goodbye to the UCI Road World Championships from September 20-27 in Quebec, Canada, and the Giro di Lombardia.

Without 'Pogi', a new horizon opens up for the rest of cyclists. With a little over a week in La Vuelta, Enric Mas, with a 1:45 lead over Primoz Roglic and 2:06 over Felix Gall, could become the first Spaniard to win La Vuelta since Alberto Contador in 2014, while the 'Monument' in Lombardia will know a new champion after five victories in a row for Pogacar.