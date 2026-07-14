Tadej Pogačar wins again at Tour de France and improves his best-ever lead at this stage of the race

HQ

Tadej Pogačar is not speculating this year on Tour de France: after ten stages, he has now won three of them, and extends his leadership on the General Classification, leaving other great cyclists way behind, such as two-time winner Jonas Vingegaard, who beat Pogacar at Le Lioran, in the Massif Central, two years ago, but was unable to do so this year (finished seventh) or Remco Evenepoel, who was the only one to get close to Pogacar on Tuesday (32 seconds behind).

Now, Tadej Pogačar has over 3 and a half minutes of advantage ahead of Jonas Vingegaard, who is now more focused on secure the runner-up title, defending from Remco Evenepoel, Juan Ayuso and Paul Seixas, less than one minute behind the Danish cyclist.

This has been Tadej Pogačar's 24th stage win at the Tour de France, and his record-equalling fifth Tour seems inevitable: according to Cycling Weekly, the Slovenian had never had such a comfortable lead at this halfway stage of the race... to the point that some fans are now booing him.

Some like to watch Pogačar make history and possibly become the best of all time, at the level of Eddy Merckx, the only cyclist who won five Tour de France editions, while others feel cycling has lost interest now that Pogacar wins almos every race he's in...

Tour de France GC after Stage 10 (Tuesday, July 14)



Tadej Pogačar — 36:15:02

Jonas Vingegaard — +3:36

Remco Evenepoel — +4:06

Juan Ayuso — +4:22

Paul Seixas — +4:35

Florian Lipowitz — +4:44

Isaac Del Toro — +5:08

Mattias Skjelmose — +5:45

Lenny Martinez — +6:09

Tom Pidcock— +11:49

