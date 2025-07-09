Tadej Pogačar wins a landmark 100th race victory and ties with Mathieu van der Poel at Tour de France

HQ

Tadej Pogačar, Slovenian cyclist for UAE Team Emirates XRG, continues to make history by winning his 100th professional victory, his 18th at the Tour de France, a competition he has conquered three times already (in 2020, 2021 and 2024). At 26, he is writing his name history books, joining a list of only 25 cyclists in history that have won over 100 career victories, a ranking led by Eddy Merckx with 279.

Pogacar achieved it in stage 4 of the tour, which due to the circumstances of the race, many saw Mathieu van der Poel as favourite. However, in the final sprint, Pogacar dashed and overtook every rival, including Van der Poel, taking the victory and tying in the general classification with Mathieu Van der Poel at 16 hrs 46 mins 0 secs, followed by Danish cyclisy Jonas Vingegaard, eight seconds behind.

Pogacar is also leading in 2025, with 12 victories, one more than Belgian Tim Merlier, including the prestigious Flèche Wallone.