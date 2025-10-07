Tadej Pogacar was harassed by fans, and some put stickers in his back

HQ

Tadej Pogačar achieved yet another victory (his 20th win this year) in France last weekend, at the European Championships. The 27-year-old Slovenian kept increasing his trophy list this year with a fourth Tour de France, a second World Championship, new "Classics" like La Flèche Wallonne... and now the European Championships, on its ninth year in the elite calendar.

However, it seems not everyone is happy about Pogacar's dominance over road race cycling, and they are crossing all lines. According to Dutch outlet Wielerflits, seen by Cycling Weekly, Pogacar suffered all kinds of harassment in France, with some even putting stickers on his back as he was climbing the Val d'Enfer, and some even dropping their trousers or even attempting to startle him by pretending they were going to kick him.

This, according to previous cases (no need to trace back much further, going to when Jonas Vingegaard was leading the sport right before Pogacar's breakthrough), leads to fans getting angry to the most dominant rider, as it prevents other cyclinsts from even standing a chance. Even Eddy Merckx lost the favour of the fans, which hurt him deeply, according to Cycling Weekly.