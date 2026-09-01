Tadej Pogacar undergoes successful surgery and doesn't rule out World Championships this month

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Tadej Pogacar underwent successful surgery in Barcelona, less than 48 hours after his fall at La Vuelta a España on Saturday, that forced him to withdrew from the race, leaving him bruised, cut and with a broken collarbone, and completely changing the scenario for the rest of riders (Pogacar was the clear favourite).

"This afternoon, Tadej underwent successful surgery on his left clavicle after receiving the all-clear to proceed with the operation. The procedure went well and he will remain in hospital for post-operative monitoring for a few days", said Adrian Rotunno,Medical Director at UAE Team Emirates-XRG.

"When ready, Tadej will travel home to begin his recovery and rehabilitation under the supervision of the team's medical staff. We will continue to monitor his progress closely throughout the recovery process."

According to El País, Pogacar is not ruling out participating at the UCI Road World Championships from September 20-27 in Quebec, Canada. If he doesn't make it, his return could be at the Giro di Lombardia on October 10, a "Monument" that Pogacar has won five years in a row.