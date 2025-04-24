Tadej Pogacar conquests the Mur de Huy in emphatic win at the Flèche Wallonne

HQ

Tadej Pogacar keeps on commanding in cycle road and won his second Flèche Wallonne, with no one else able to match his break in the Mur de Huy (Wall of Huy), a 128 metres (420 ft) hill with an average grade of 9.3% (reaching up to 26% in some sections).

He bested by ten seconds the finalists Kévin Vauquelin, with Belgian Remco Evenepoel not matching the expectations, that perhaps were premature as he has recently recovered from a crash with multiple fractures, ended ninth, 16 seconds behind Pogacar.

La Flèche Wallonne 2025, one of the "classics" races in the Belgian Ardennes, is crowned for the seventh time by a cyclist wearing a rainbow jeresy, meaning Pogacar is the reigning world champion. His break in the Mur de Huy was definitive, and the Slovenian adds his fifth victory of the season, and makes up for his disappointment at the Paris-Roubaix earlier this month.