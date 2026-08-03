Tadej Pogačar confirms La Vuelta a España return after seven years

HQ

UAE Team Emirates has confirmed something that will excite some fans, disappoint others, and will surely spook all cyclists: Tadej Pogačar will participate in La Vuelta a España this year. It will be only his second appearance in the Spanish Grand Tour, after seven years.

It was precisely La Vuelta 2019 where a 20-year-old Pogačar became known in the entire world: a relatively unknown cyclist, without experience in the long, three-week long races, won three stages, claimed the white maillot as best young cyclis and finished third overall, behind Primoz Roglic and Alejandro Valverde.

10 month later, Pogačar won his first of five Tour de France, and since then he was dominated the sport, winning almost every race, including World Championship, four of the five Monuments, some several times, and is now widely regarded as one of the best cyclists of all-time.

Last year, he admitted he felt too tired after Tour de France, so he missed La Vuelta again, but this year will be his big return to Spain, for a race the starts on August 22, precisely in a time trial in Monaco, where the Slovenian rider lives. His presence will be felt like a cold shower for many riders, knowing that Pogačar is always favourite in any race he participates...