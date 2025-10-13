Tadej Pogačar beaten by 40-year-old British lawyer at race in Slovenia

HQ

Tadej Pogačar won a record breaking fifth Giro di Limbardia title in a row (also his tenth Monument) on Saturday, just weeks after becoming World and European champion.

However, his winning streak was cut short on Sunday, where he finished second at his own "Pogi Challenge" in Slovenia, an exhibition race where hundreds of amateur cyclists were invited to race against the top cyclist in the world. It wasn't an easy race: 23 km of track and 1,189 metres of climb to Krvavec, one of the thoughest in Slovenia, and also one of Pogacar's favourites, where he got his first win as a kid, and where he regularly trains.

In the race, cyclists were given a six minute head start. Then, Pogacar started: he managed to catch them all... but one, a 40-year-old English lawyer, Andrew Feather, who can go home being one of the few people to actually have defeated Pogacar in a race, although, of course, Pogacar was faster (finished in 44:15 minutes, three and a half more than Pogacar).